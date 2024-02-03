Carl Weathers, Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Rocky’ costar dead at 76

Carl Weathers dead at 76

Carl Weathers has passed away.



Actor, who costarred with Sylvester Stallone as Apollo Creed in the first four Rocky films, passed away on Thursday, Variety was informed by his manager Matt Luber. He was 76.

In addition, Weathers starred in the 1987 film Predator and played a noteworthy part in Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore.

For his role in the Star Wars series The Mandalorian, he received a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Dramatic Series.

In addition to portraying a fictionalised version of himself in a recurrent role on Arrested Development, he provided the voice of Combat Carl in Toy Story 4.

The TV shows Street Justice, Colony, The Shield, Chicago Justice, and Brothers, as well as the motion pictures Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Death Hunt, and The Comebacks are among his other credits.

Weathers briefly returned to his part in Little Nicky and voiced a character in Sandler's animated Hanukkah comedy Eight Crazy Nights, following their collaboration on the 1996 golf comedy Happy Gilmore.

Weathers was born in New Orleans on January 14, 1948, and participated in boxing, football, soccer, wrestling, and gymnastics.

He was a member of the San Diego State University football team, which won the 1969 Pasadena Bowl with his help.

Weathers studied theatrical arts while attending SDSU, but he left school early in 1970 to sign as a free agent with the Oakland Raiders, where he played linebacker for two seasons, starting eight games.

Weathers is survived by his ex-wife, Mary Ann, and their two sons.