Jeremy Renner confesses he’s not scared of death after snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner shares views on death amid snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner has recently confessed he is not scared of death a year after his snow plow accident.



“I was never afraid, mind you, of death prior,” said Jeremy while speaking on This Life of Mine With James Corden.

The Marvel star continued, “Now, I'm really not afraid of it. Now, I'm double downing. Now, I'm kind of excited for it.”

“To be honest, it's what life really is,” remarked the actor.

Jeremy explained, “This rock that we're spinning on and this body and this language that we're speaking and all these feelings and emotions and conflict is all... It's meaningless in the scheme of things.”

“I wasn't going to come back from death which I thought was glorious, by the way,” he continued.

For the unversed, Jeremy was hospitalised after sustaining injuries from a snow plow in Nevada. He was left with eight broken ribs, a broken right knee, ankle, left leg, tibia, left ankle and right shoulder. He also suffered a collapsed lung, punctured liver, broken jaw and issues with his eye.

Reflecting on his near-death experience, the Wild River actor noted, “You kind of fade. I don't know if it's fading into consciousness or just fading out of like heart stoppage.”

“All life was grand. All life just got better. It's an energetic thing. There's no time, place or space, or colour or anything. It's just a known peace,” he added.