Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson remarriage ceremony venue 'revealed'

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson will not be able to recreate the grandiose spectacle which was their wedding at Westminster Abbey in London over 30 years ago.

The Duke and Duchess of York have been tipped to remarry three decades after their divorce as the twosome face respective personal challenges.

Moreover, according to royal author Ephraim Hardcastle, a source claimed that King Charles has also “indicated” to the couple that “he would give his blessing” as soon as they decide to go through with their hearts’ desires.

They also noted should the ceremony were to take place for the reunion, “it would be likely in the small royal chapel of All Saints,” near Andrew and Sarah’s home at Royal Lodge.

It was also where the couple’s daughter Princess Beatrice tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a low-key, pandemic-era wedding in 2020.

The Yorks initially got married in 1986 in an opulent royal wedding, however, they got separated only six years later.

Their divorce was eventually finalized in 1996; though, it did not inspire them to go separate ways. Instead, they still live together in the Royal Lodge and share a rather amicable relationship together.