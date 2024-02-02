Usher recalls protecting Beyoncé in The Dolls at 12: Kept her 'Out of trouble'

Usher denies being Beyoncé's 'nanny,' but admits to keeping watch over The Dolls.

Usher dispels rumors, explains role in watching over Beyoncé and Destiny's Child Pre-Teens.

The Confessions hitmaker recently addressed speculation about his involvement with Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and others during their pre-Destiny's Child days as The Dolls.

In an interview on Club Shay Shay, Usher clarified that he was not the girls' 'nanny' but rather, an authority figure overseeing them when Daryl Simmons introduced the group in Atlanta.

Recounting the pre-teen era, he stated, "I had to watch over 'cause I was like the, you know, the authority 'cause I guess I was the teenager at the time."

He opened up about his early connection with global icon Beyoncé Knowles.

Recounting the past, the 45-year-old singer shared insights into his role as a supportive figure during their younger years.

"I was ensuring they stayed out of trouble in the house at the time," he disclosed.

Despite being merely three years older than her, he found himself taking on the responsibilities of a 'chaperone' or 'nanny.'

Reflecting on Beyoncé's remarkable journey, he expressed admiration for her multifaceted success.

"She had a talent and also a brilliance and a brightness that was much different," he remarked.

"It's really great for my sister to see that she's done so amazing and continues to thrive and just get bigger and better, whether it's musically or in her life or creativity, all of it, man."

This revelation comes after the singer first shared details about his connection with Beyoncé last year on the UK radio show Capital Breakfast.

At that time, he reminisced about knowing Beyoncé when she was just 11 or 12 years old and being associated with The Dolls, the group she was part of during her early years.