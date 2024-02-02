Halle and Chloe Bailey’s key tip to staying active amid busy work life

Halle and Chloe Bailey explain how they manage to stay fit amid busy work life

Halle and her sister Chloe Bailey have recently spilled secret to staying activeduring their busy lives.



Speaking to PEOPLE, the musician sisters revealed hydration and healthy lifestyle helped them manage their hectic routine.

Halle said, “It's important for us because that's the only way to survive right now in this industry, with the long hours and long days.”

“It takes a lot out of you, and when you can constantly refresh yourself and your soul, and refill yourself of what you actually need, that's when you're going to be OK,” she explained who is a singer and actress as well as a new mom to son Halo.

Chloe chimed in and added, “What you put into your body, that's what you become.”

“Staying hydrated is what keeps us going, especially being busy all the time on sets and in studios,” remarked The Little Mermaid star.

Chloe agrees with her younger sister, saying, “It's definitely important to stay hydrated so that we can continue to put our best foot forward with our careers.”

“To be better women, better people, and to be happy,” mentioned The Fighting Temptations star.

Meanwhile, Hailey and Chloe, who are new brand ambassadors of CORE Hydration, added that they are happy to get to do this with each other.