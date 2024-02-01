Royal family warned of Meghan Markle's new plot amid King, Kate's health worries

Meghan Markle has reportedly geared up to pen an "explosive" memoir to "tell her side of the story" in a way similar to her husband Prince Harry's protocol-shattering book Spare.

Paul Burrell, who served Princess Diana for over a decade until her tragic death in 1997 car crash, claims it’s "inevitable" for the Duchess "to write her side of the story because of how absent she was from Spare, and that is because she is penning her memoir and telling it from a woman’s perspective."



Burrell exclusively told The Post: "There is no way she is going to stay quiet: She is going to want her side of the story out there and that will do even further damage to the royal family and rock them even more."



The former royal aide expressed his concerns about Meghan's new bombshell, warning that the royal family to "watch out" for the "explosion" that teh former Hollywood star's "upcoming" memoir could cause.



It comes amid royal health worries as the King and Kate are recuperating at home after their medical procedures last month.



Meghan and Harry have Shared their first message after his father and sister-in-law left the hospital, showing their support with families of children impacted by the pitfalls of social media.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who shared no words about Kate and the King Charles, expressed their support following the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee's hearing on online safety for children on Wednesday.



"We applaud the bravery and determination of the thousands of parents around the country whose advocacy resulted in this hearing," said California-based couple.