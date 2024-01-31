Vanessa Hudgens 'hilariously' reacts to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's love story

Vanessa Hudgens was not blind to the fact that Swifties are noticing some very obvious parallels between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Love Story and High School Musical.



Swift and Kelce's relationship was recently likened to the plot of the Disney Channel franchise by a user on X, the platform that was formerly known as Twitter.

“The chiefs game and the Golden Globes being within hours of each other reminds me when Troy and Gabriella had the basketball game and the academic decathlon at the same time as the audition for the school musical,” X user @TheLuckyMia tweeted on January 7.

Last week, Hudgens noticed a tweet on Instagram that grabbed her attention. The 35-year-old wrote, "Hilarious," in response to an article on Entertainment Tonight.

In 2023, Swift was often seen cheering for her boyfriend Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, during their games. However, on January 7, she did not attend Kelce's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Instead, she went to the 81st Golden Globe Awards where her film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, was nominated for its cinematic and box office achievements.

High School Musical premiered on Disney Channel in 2006. The story follows Gabriella Montez (played by Hudgens), a bright student, and Troy Bolton (played by Zac Efron), a star athlete, as they fall in love.