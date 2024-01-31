Christian Bale celebrates 50th birthday with shirtless poolside pictures

Christian Bale enjoys shirtless pool dip before 50th birthday

Christian Bale is turning 50 with a look of a ripped body.



The actor from Dark Knight travelled to Los Cabos, Mexico with his wife Sibi Blažić and their 9-year-old son Joseph to commemorate his milestone birthday.

Emmeline, the couple's 18-year-old daughter, did not seem to make the journey.

The day before Bale's real birthday, on Monday, the three were seen relaxing beside a pool.

The Batman Begins actor flaunted his toned body in a pair of black swimsuits.

He lounged shirtless on a chaise lounge, his blue reflecting sunglasses protecting his eyes from the scorching sun.

Marrying Bale in 2000, Blažić appeared to be FaceTiming someone while her spouse adjusted his chair to receive the ideal amount of sun exposure.

In contrast to Bale, the 53-year-old stunt performer shielded herself with sunglasses, a black helmet, and a three-quarter sleeve cover-up.

The Oscar-winning actor eventually went into the pool to cool off, and when he emerged, he wrapped a towel around his waist.

Bale was talking to his wife and son while leaning against a wall with his arms folded in front of him. He appeared to be a normal father.

The American Psycho actor soon after put on a black baseball cap and a navy long sleeve shirt before going for a stroll on the beach with his family.

Bale and Joseph stopped to examine some of the pebbles as the trio strolled along the rough shoreline.