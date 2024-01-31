Alexis Bellino flaunts romance with Shannon Beador’s ex on new ‘RHOC’ set

Shannon Beador admitted to being ‘hurt’ over her ex-boyfriend dating her costar

Alexis Bellino is back on set for RHOC, and she’s not afraid of flaunting her new romance with co-star Shannon Beador’s ex.

Bellino and Beador were spotted arriving to the Southern California studio at the same time as filming for Season 18 of the Real Housewives of Orange County commenced.

Though Beador not seen interacting with Bellino, photographs obtained by the Daily Mail showed Bellino flaunting the promise ring given to her by Beador’s ex-boyfriend John Janssen as a Christmas gift.

Bellino was seen mingling with fellow housewife Emily Simpson. However, Beador – who is on the mend following her drunken hit-and-run last year – reportedly kept her distance from her castmates.

As news of Bellino’s new romance made headlines last year, Beador admitted she’s “hurt” and “confused” by Janssen – whom she dated for three years – sparking a romance with Bellino not long after their split.

Beador was further conflicted by Janssen’s betrayal since she was involved in a “devastating" legal battle with Bellino’s ex-husband.

Meanwhile, Bellino is making her RHOC comeback more ten years after leaving the franchise.

“Alexis is feeling energised and excited to be back in the mix,” a source spilled to TMZ.

Now, Beador and Bellino’s storyline is anticipated to take center stage in the upcoming season.