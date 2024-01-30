Wonderful World drops mistifying poster, featuring Kim Nam Joo, Cha Eun Woo

Kim Nam Joo and Cha Eun Woo exchanging stares

Wonderful World, starring Kim Nam Joo and Cha Eun Woo recently dropped a jaw-dropping poster, leaving fans completely awestruck.

The poster features the couple romantically facing each other, with Cha Eun Woo drawing the umbrella towards Kim Nam Joo as they mysteriously exchange stares.

The story revolves around the character, Eun Shoo Hyun (Kim Nam Joo), a woman who sets out on a mission to avenge her son’s death.

After the culprit escapes punishment through law, she takes the system in her own hands and try to mound things her way.

Kwon Sun Yool (Cha Eun Woo) plays the lead role in the starrer.

Sparking curiosity, the poster reads: “It all started with the incident from that day of that summer,” referring to the tragic incident that majorly influenced their lives.



The emotional thriller is set to grace screens starting March 1, 2024. Cha Eun Woo is also known for his role in A Good Day to Be a Dog.