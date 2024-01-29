Ben Affleck makes ‘sweet’ effort for his family

File Footage





Ben Affleck embraces family harmony!

The actor was seen on a collective family outing in Los Angeles on Sunday, accompanied by his wife Jennifer Lopez and ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

At 51, Garner appeared to maintain a respectful distance from the 51-year-old actor and the 54-year-old singer.

She led the way with their children, 11-year-old Samuel and 15-year-old Seraphina, after attending a musical performance.

Meanwhile, Affleck and Lopez, who recently shared glimpses of their passionate relationship, followed behind with Lopez's 15-year-old daughter Emme from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, 55.

Affleck engaged in conversation with Emme, with Lopez walking arm-in-arm with him. Garner took several steps ahead, leading their kids in the front during the outing.

The trio have a famously complicated relationship history.

Lopez and Affleck were engaged but split shortly before he met and married Garner, and Lopez moved on and wed Anthony. After they both got divorced, they rekindled their romance in 2021, before tying the knot in 2022.

Missing from action was Garner and Affleck's eldest daughter Violet, 18, and Emme's twin brother Maximilian.