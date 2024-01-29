Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have no time to SPARE for royal family

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s trip to Jamaica has caused a stir as the couple seemingly snubbed their ailing royal relatives to cosy up to the Anti monarchy politician at a glitzy red carpet appearance.



The reason for the couple's trip, which clashed recovery in hospital of both Princess Kate and King Charles, seems to be an attempt to win a new deal as they were reportedly invited by a renowned Hollywood boss.



The Montecito-based couple were all smiles and in good spirits, seemingly sending a message to the royal family that they have no time to spare for them even at their difficult time.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex set tongues wagging as they were proudly met with Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet who two years ago confronted Prince William and Princess Kate during their Caribbean trip, telling them the country was ready to "move on".



They were also slammed by royal commentators for not sharing even a single word for Princess Kate and King Charles amid their health worries.

They even put on a loved-up display to allegedly add salt to the wounds of the senior royals who were going through emotional stress.



On the other hand, Prince William won again over the couple as he put his family first and cut back on his royal duties, holding his tears back and producing smile to keep his and Kate's children stress free amid ongoing royal health scare.

Meghan and Harry are said to be struggling to win some big deal to continue their lavish lifestyle in the US. They are allegedly putting business first.