Tom Johnson, Emmy-winning writer for 'The Daily Show,' dies at 55

Tom Johnson, is a prolific writer and two-time Emmy Award winner who spent over two decades crafting hilarious segments for The Daily Show. Johnson passed away peacefully at his Los Angeles home on January 14th, 2024, at the age of 55.



The Hollywood Reporter was informed by his wife, Rozie Bacchi, that he passed away on January 14 at his Los Angeles home "peacefully and unexpectedly" due to a cardiac condition.

“Tom passed away peacefully last Sunday afternoon. It was unexpected,” Bacchi, who is also an actress, shared in a statement. “He never got to eat the Texas toast he was making, or the 4 lbs. of crab legs he found on sale and crammed in the freezer two nights prior. Tom had such a big heart and cared deeply about taking care of others. His work ethic was impeccable. He was fair, kind, talented, inclusive, and funny as hell.”

She continued, “Although he was an accomplished comedy writer with numerous fancy awards, he was selfless and always said he should have been in the F.B.I. like his father. If you knew him, you knew that he was ‘in 9/11, on 9/11, and at 9/11’ and figured he’d be dead by the age of 40 anyway. Maybe that is why he lived his life to the fullest. He was a voracious reader, eater, and rescuer of cats. It brought him great joy to play pranks on those he loved. … He would be so grateful to see the outpouring of love and support. Rest in peace, Tom. You deserve the best. I love you.”

Johnson's career was synonymous with The Daily Show. He joined the program in 1996, contributing to over 1,200 episodes during his tenure.

His sharp wit and uncanny ability to skewer the absurdities of the news landscape helped shape the show's signature satirical voice under both Craig Kilborn and Jon Stewart's leadership.