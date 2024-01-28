Inside Calista Flockhart, Harrison Ford ‘fun’ marriage of nearly 14 years

Inside Calista Flockhart, Harrison Ford ‘fun’ marriage of 14 years

Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford are still in touch with their youthful self as they keep their romance alive after 14 years of marriage.

In an interview with The New York Times, Ally McBeal alum, 59, shared that she and the Indiana Jones star, 81, still play practical jokes on each other.

Flockhart, who married in Ford 2010, eight years after meeting at the 59th Golden Globe Awards in 2002, referred to herself as the “Scare Monster” at home.

“I hide behind every corner,” she shared. “And so, Harrison will walk in, and then I’ll go, ‘Raaah!’ And he’ll go, ‘W-uy-aah!’ And then I die laughing.”

She continued, “I’ll put a plastic spider inside his big ice cubes in the tray, and then he’ll drink it.

“But then I’ll go to bed two weeks later, and he’s out of town in Jackson, and I’ll take the covers down and there’s this little rubber scorpion. It’s fun.”

On their relationship dynamics, the Supergirl alum also shared that she and Ford are "very independent of each other in some ways,” and "probably incredibly codependent on each other in others.”

She added one of the reasons why their marriage worked was because they "weren’t competing with each other," in their careers as she was “content” in being home.

Flockhart is the mother of 22-year-old Liam Flockhart Ford, whom she adopted a year before meeting the actor.