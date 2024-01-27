Prince Harry waiting for "green signal' from royal family to take UK flight

Prince Harry, who has been accused of turning his back on his royal relatives at their difficult time, is said to be in trouble.



A source, well aware of the Duke's nature, has claimed: "King Charles's younger son Harry wants to reach out to his family amid their health worries but he's waiting for a green signal from them to take the flight."

The insider went on explaining the truth about Meghan's role for Harry's return to the UK, saying: "It's true Harry would take her wife into confidence before travelling to the UK," but adding, "it does not mean the Duchess is stopping the Duke to meet his family."

"I don't think Meghan would ever create problem for Harry to see his ailing family members. She would even encourage him to step up and inquire after them," the source added.

Some royal experts have slammed Prince Harry for allegedly prioritising Meghan above his "love" for the royal family.

Kinsey Schofield, Royal Commentator and Host of the To Di For Daily podcast, said: "Appearing on red carpets during their family's health crisis looks callous and hateful but I've never seen two individuals that moan on and on about love conduct themselves in such a hypocritical way."



Royal expert Angela told The Sun: "He didn’t say anything. I felt that he was bound to say 'I’m so sorry to hear that both my father and sister-in-law are unwell'. He just needed to say one sentence. I think he’s between a rock and a hard place. He’s got to please his wife to an extreme. I think she’s very difficult.

"Deep down he still loves his family but she comes first and that’s ok. But I think she demands that he has no contact with the family."