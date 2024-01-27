Britney Spears' ex Adnan Ghalib's former wife is thankful for kicking him

Former photographer Adnan Ghalib's ex-wife speaks out.

The woman whose marriage crumbled due to Britney Spears' affair with her husband, paparazzo Adnan Ghalib, in 2008, speaks out.



AzLynn Berry, the ex-wife, expresses gratitude, telling Us Weekly how Britney Spears unknowingly played a role in the demise of her marriage, shedding light on the shocking events that unfolded back in 2007.

The romantic entanglement between Spears and Ghalib initiated in late 2007, coinciding with Spears' divorce from Kevin Federline.

Ghalib, initially capturing photos of the pop star, later found himself entangled in a relationship with her, unbeknownst to his then-wife.



Berry recalls Ghalib insisting they were just friends while working with Spears, even as their marriage was, in Berry's words, at a 'high point.'

According to Berry, Ghalib portrayed his involvement with Spears as an attempt to assist her in a role resembling a personal assistant, divulging intimate details, including insights into Britney's mental health.

It was only in January 2008 that Berry discovered the truth about the alleged affair, which had been ongoing for around three months.

The revelation came to light when a photo of Ghalib and Spears kissing in a Santa Barbara parking lot surfaced, marking a turning point in their tumultuous relationship.