King Charles admitted to hospital for enlarged prostrate treatment

King Charles was accompanied by his better half Queen Camilla as he arrived at the private London Clinic ahead of his prostrate surgery.

A statement from Buckingham Palace was shortly released after their car pulled away from their London Home.

“The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for a scheduled treatment,” it read.

“His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week,” they continued, “and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”

The 75-year-old monarch is set to go under the knife for the treatment of his enlarged prostrate at the hospital in Marylebone today, i.e., Friday, Jan. 26.

His daughter-in-law Kate Middleton is also recovering from her abdominal surgery at the same hospital, which was held last week.

According to reports, the King was diagnosed with the beningn prostrate condition during his stay at Birkhall in Scotland earlier this month.

In an official statement, the Buckingham Palace announced that His Majesty will take a break from public engagements for a short period of recuperation.