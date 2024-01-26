Taylor Swift's viral AI pictures: Singer may consider legal action

Singing sensation Taylor Swift is said to be 'furious' about her obscene AI pictures and may consider a legal action against the site that allegedly published the images.

The "You Are Losing Me" singer is the latest target of the website, that allegedly flouts state laws and continues to outrun cybercrime squads. In viral AI pictures, Swift is seen in disgusting acts while dressed in Kansas City Chief memorabilia and in the stadium.

The picture were soon shared on X, Facebook, Instagram and Reddit. however some social media platforms have begun removing the posts.



A source, close to the singer, shared Swift's reaction to the explicit pictures in conversation with the Daily Mail: 'Whether or not legal action will be taken is being decided but there is one thing that is clear: these fake AI generated images are abusive, offensive, exploitative, and done without Taylor’s consent and/or knowledge.'



The source added: 'The Twitter account that posted them does not exist anymore. It is shocking that the social media platform even let them be up to begin with. These images must be removed from everywhere they exist and should not be promoted by anyone.'

'Taylor’s circle of family and friends are furious,' the source added.

'They have the right to be, and every woman should be. The door needs to be shut on this. Legislation needs to be passed to prevent this and laws must be enacted.’

There are mounting calls for the website to be taken down and for its operators to be criminally investigated. However, Swift is yet to comment on the site or the spread of the images but her loyal and distressed fans have waged war.