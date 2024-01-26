Chrissy Teigen reminisces about John Legend, Carl Radke's rocky interaction

Chrissy Teigen looks back at Carl Radke and her husband John Legend's first meeting which didn't go well at all.



Andy Cohen was joined for an interview on his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live, on Thursday by Chrissy Teigen and David Chang, the co-hosts of Chrissy & Dave Dine Out. Teigen, 38, disclosed to Cohen, 55, that her husband had a tense exchange with Radke during the talk.

The Bravo-obsessed model revealed that she and Legend, 45, met the 38-year-old Summer House star during the Sundance Film Festival. Without telling Legend, Teigen and the Bravo celebrity began dating, and the model extended an invitation to the TV personality to join them on their return trip to New York.

Teigen confessed that she’s “at the point now with Bravo stars” where she “thinks they’re 'friends.'"

"I have never met Carl. I've never spoken to him,” confessed the model. “But we saw each other at, I think, the Variety booth thing, and, in my mind, he had a really complicated flight back to New York.”

“He didn't,” she jokingly confirmed. “It was like a Delta first-class direct, but I was like, 'You should come with us,' and yeah."

She remembered Cohen that she informed Radke that someone would arrange for his flight in a direct Instagram message that she had then sent.

Teigen revealed that Legend wasn't really happy when Radke boarded their aircraft.

"It was really funny actually because John was seated already and then Carl came on and John was still sitting, like, he didn't pop up to give him a big hug or anything,” began Teigen.

“And then, so Carl so graciously came over. He was like, 'Hey man, I just want to say thank you so much. I love you.’ It was so sweet, and John was just like, for a minute, I could see John being a little like..."

Cohen quickly interjected to note that everyone agrees that Carl is a catch, “Right… Carl's got the tight pants... and he's tall.”

“Yes, he's got the tight pants, and he looks great," admitted Teigen. “He's sober, and he's just like a really wonderful personality like you said. He just seems like a fun, cool dude.'"