Lily Gladstone shares Leonardo DiCaprio 'so proud' of her Oscar nominations

Lily Gladstone is lucky to have the greatest supporter around her, Leonardo DiCaprio.



The 37-year-old actress made history on Thursday when she revealed in a new interview with Extra that her 49-year-old costar from Killers of the Flower Moon was among the first to text her following her nomination for Best Actress at the Oscars.

“He was just so proud, and then I told him that I was watching with my parents and, ‘We’re celebrating me, but we’re also, like, collectively very pissed off for you,’ ” she said.

Many people felt that DiCaprio was unfairly overlooked by the Oscars after he was disqualified from the Best Actor category.

“He did such an incredible job in this, and, like, just, he made an impossible character just so vivid, and it made my job so much easier, so I really want to share this, this moment with him, but you know, he told me right before the Globes, ‘No matter the outcome, I think you’re amazing and I’m proud of you,'" Gladstone told Extra, adding that DiCaprio is “the greatest actor.”

The former cast member of Titanic also paid tribute to her in a heartfelt Instagram message, where he kept highlighting her latest achievements.

“Congratulations to my dear friend @LilyGladstone for making Oscars history, as the first Native American woman to be nominated for Best Actress in Killers of the Flower Moon, and the fourth Indigenous actress to ever earn a nomination in the category,” he captioned a portrait of her.

“And to this powerful film’s nine other nominations - telling this story with all of you has been an honour,” he added.

“Thank you, Leo. For all of it." Gladstone responded to the post.