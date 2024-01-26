Ariana Grande pours her heart out as 'Wicked' filming wraps

Ariana Grande's shares touching goodbye to Wicked.

Ariana Grande took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a post as she wrapped up filming for Wicked, the musical where she first met her boyfriend Ethan Slater.

The Thank U, Next singer bid farewell to her role as Glinda the Good Witch with a poignant behind-the-scenes image, captioned 'handprint on my heart,' a nod to the iconic song 'For Good' from the 2003 musical.

Expressing her emotions on her Instagram Story, Grande stated, "I will never forget even a minute of my year(s) with [Glinda].

Or you. or my Cyn [Cynthia Erivo]. Permanently and preferably intertwined."

The post reflected the deep connections forged during her time with the cast, particularly highlighting her enduring bond with Slater and fellow cast member Cynthia Erivo.

As Grande wraps up this chapter, her words resonate with gratitude and the lasting impact of her Wicked experience."

Grande expressed profound gratitude for the moments shared during the filming of Wicked, acknowledging the unique bond created, adding, "so many soggy eyelashes to the collection."

She went on to extend her appreciation to the film's director, Jon M. Chu, confessing that words are yet to fully capture her emotions.

"Thank you, Jon, for leading the way with such compassion, openness, brilliance, and kindness. I have never seen someone conduct a space the way you do.

I love you so much," Grande concluded in her Instagram post, reciprocating the sentiment from Chu's own farewell post on the platform.