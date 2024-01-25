Who invited Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Jamaica?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle received a special invite to attend a glitzy film premiere in Jamaica

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have received massive backlash over their visit to Jamaica amid the royal family's health crisis, reportedly received a special invite from a Hollywood boss to attend the event.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were asked to grace a glitzy film premiere by CEO of Paramount Pictures Brian Robbins, a friend of the couple has revealed.

At the event in Kingston, Meghan and Harry were seen posing for pictures with Brian and his wife Tracy James, as well as the Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.



A source has clamed the Montecito-based couple have "a personal friendship with the Robbins family, who invited them".



Speaking to the Daily Mail, the source said Meghan and Harry "have long been fans of Bob Marley's music and message". They also said the couple were "delighted to attend" the film screening.



However, Meghan and Harry have been flayed for their surprising move to travel to Jamaica at the time when King Charles and the Princess of Wales are seeking hospital treatment.



Several royal commentators and fans wondered why Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents had decided to fly to the Caribbean to attend premiere of "Bob Marley: One Love" instead of returning to the UK to support the royal family.

