Male model left bleeding out to die in Manchester knife attack

Patrick Kubacak, a male model, has been left scarred for life after a brutal attack from a stranger took place while he was on way to home from work in Manchester.

He was repeatedly stabbed by an person who then calmly walked away and left him bleeding out to die, according to a reports.

Patrick received numerous wounds to his back, chest, face and head and while he was able to come home, he was left psychologically destroyed.

He is in stress and great pain as painful scars across his face have meant his once-promising modelling career has ground to a halt.

"My modelling career was something I enjoyed doing. Whilst in hospital I held a mirror to my face but I couldn’t look at myself because of the scars,” he said.



"My agent had contacted me about a shoot for Nike and I was asked to send a topless photo, and as a result of the scars I got turned down. Even if I am offered work, I have to get through the next hurdle - that I no longer feel comfortable going out in public."

Patrick explained how the baby shower they held for their unborn child left him feeling ‘exposed’, saying: "We moved to a complex which I think is mainly for women only,” he said. Whilst waiting to go into their flat, a man was walking in behind him, who also had a key fob for the complex.

"He was behind me and I didn’t know what to do. I couldn’t calm down. As soon as we got to our flat I locked the door. Before this incident I would have never reacted like this."