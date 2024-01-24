Matthew McConaughey spills secret to happy marriage with wife Camila Alves

Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves have same morning routine every day

Matthew McConaughey has recently dished out his morning routine with wife Camila Alves McConaughey after a major disagreement.



Speaking on Michele Norris' Your Mama's Kitchen podcast, the couple shared their morning routine had been same over the last 12 years after marriage.

Matthew opened up that Camila would serve him tea every morning and this was something that would never change whether they were arguing or not.

During the podcast, Matthew told his wife, “I don't make my tea as good as you and the fact that you make my tea and serve me my tea in the morning makes it just taste better.”

Elaborating on the difference between being married and dating, the Interstellar star mentioned, “When you're dating somebody and suddenly you get in disagreement, you think, 'oh, this is a sign of things to come. Better get out now.’ But you're married and you disagree. You're like, I'm not pulling the parachute.”

“This is part of it and I'm going to work through this. I'm still going to serve my man his tea,” he added.

Meanwhile, Camila confessed it’s not always easy in marriage.

The model pointed out, “Ladies, some mornings I do not want to serve that tea.”

Matthew chimed in and added, “She still makes it for me anyway.”

Interestingly, the Dallas Buyers Club actor disclosed that he would not also quit serving his lady even after conflict.

“I'm still going to serve my lady at my steak sushi because I know she loves it, even though we may be in a disagreement,” he quipped.