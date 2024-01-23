Japan's Princess Aiko to serve in Red Cross Society after graduation

Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan, will begin her work at the Red Cross Society after she graduates from Tokyo's Gakushuin University in April.

As per an official statement, the 22-year-old Princess "always had an interest" in serving at the Red Cross.

It is an organisation that engages in "disaster/crisis management including natural disasters, human-generated disasters and epidemics by providing funds, in-kind assistance, trained delegates, and Emergency Response Units."

Aiko's new employer added in the released statement that preparations are happening thoroughly "so that the princess can work at ease."

Notably, the humanitarian organisation has close ties with the Imperial House of Japan.

As per BBC, details related to Princess Aiko's association with the Red Cross have not been revealed yet, however, she will continue with her royal duties as a part of the Imperial family.

For the unversed, Princess Aiko "is not in line of succession" due to the imperial household law which allows "only men to ascend to the throne."