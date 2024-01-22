'Dominant' Kanye West shares Bianca Censori's explicit photos for 'attention'

Kanye West is reportedly 'working very hard' to be in limelight by sharing his wife Bianca Censori's explicit photos on social media.

For the unversed, the rapper, who tied the knot with the Australian beauty in 2022, often shared extremely inappropriate photos of his partner on his Instagram handle.

Several fans slammed the musician for uploading revealing pictures of Bianca, accusing him of 'humiliating' his wife in public.

However, PR expert Jane Owen dubbed the father-of-four's new move "calculated."

In conversation with The Mirror, the expert claimed, "Kanye is obviously working very hard to get attention from the public and the press by posting these extreme posts."

Jane branded the singer 'dominant' who is "dictating to her wife what she wears or what doesn't. [He is] publicly flaunting that."

As per the PR guru, Kanye's bond with the architectural designer "is a clear sign of the power dynamic between them that he's clearly keen to have everyone in the world know."