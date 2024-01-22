Prince Harry won't be welcomed as a 'royal' by King Charles

King Charles reportedly wants to make peace with Prince Harry however, the Duke of Sussex will not be welcomed as a 'royal' in the palace.
Since Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle's departure from the royal family in 2020, the California-based couple made several controversial statements against the senior royal figures.
From Harry's explosive memoir Spare to recent Omid Scobie's 'racist royals' claims, the two made it to the negative headlines, which ruined their relationship with King Charles.
Recently, there were reports that the Montecito pair and the Monarch want to settle their woes.
Speaking of the possible reunion of the two upset parties, royal author Robert Hardman told Newsweek, "I don't know how and when. Certainly, on this side of the Atlantic, the door is always open, and there's so much other stuff going on."
He added, "Charles would love to have him back in the fold, not being royal again - I think that ship has sailed, and I'm sure Harry would not want to do that."
The expert also believes that the children of the Sussexes and Prince William-Kate Middleton may help make peace between the late Princess Diana's sons.
Robert shared, "A lot of families go through these things… I don't pretend to be close to the Sussexes at all but, from what I glean, it's a 'never say never' situation."
Adele has reportedly been looking to do more and more live performances in Europe
Rose Hanbury reportedly sends prayers and love to Princess Kate
Kate Middleton recently underwent a 'planned abdominal surgery'
Oliver Stone shares his views on movies like Barbie, Fast and Furious as well as John Wick
Travis Kelce responded to criticism faced by Taylor Swift for 'fangirling' the NFL athlete during games
Ashley Graham addresses ongoing resistance from fashion designers for making sizes for bigger body