Prince Harry won't be welcomed as a 'royal' by King Charles

King Charles reportedly wants to make peace with Prince Harry however, the Duke of Sussex will not be welcomed as a 'royal' in the palace.

Since Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle's departure from the royal family in 2020, the California-based couple made several controversial statements against the senior royal figures.

From Harry's explosive memoir Spare to recent Omid Scobie's 'racist royals' claims, the two made it to the negative headlines, which ruined their relationship with King Charles.



Recently, there were reports that the Montecito pair and the Monarch want to settle their woes.

Speaking of the possible reunion of the two upset parties, royal author Robert Hardman told Newsweek, "I don't know how and when. Certainly, on this side of the Atlantic, the door is always open, and there's so much other stuff going on."

He added, "Charles would love to have him back in the fold, not being royal again - I think that ship has sailed, and I'm sure Harry would not want to do that."

The expert also believes that the children of the Sussexes and Prince William-Kate Middleton may help make peace between the late Princess Diana's sons.

Robert shared, "A lot of families go through these things… I don't pretend to be close to the Sussexes at all but, from what I glean, it's a 'never say never' situation."

