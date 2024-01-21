Kate Middleton's reported return to royal duties revealed

File Footage

Kate Middleton is expected to remain in recovery and away from public duties at least until Easter after the royal underwent an abdominal surgery.



After it emerged that Princess Kate was admitted to The London Clinic for a major surgery it was revealed that she will likely be absent from public service for a few weeks with minimal admin work for her respective charities for when she returns home.

“Her commitment to Shaping Us and the early years will continue,” a source said of the royal’s philanthropic work as per The Telegraph.

In the meantime, her husband Prince William is understood to fill in for Kate for school runs of their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

As of yet it remains unclear what the Princess of Wales is being treated for but the statement confirmed that the ailment was non-cancerous.

This comes against the backdrop of King Charles’ own health issues as a statement from Buckingham Palace confirmed that he will be undergoing a surgery for an enlarged prostate.