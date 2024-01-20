Prince Harry 'contacts' King Charles amid royal health worries?

Prince Harry, who heard about his father King Charles's illness from news alert, has reportedly made a phone call to the monarch to inquire after his health.

The Duke of Sussex, was reportedly not informed by the palace about the health worries of Princess Kate and King Charles. Soon after learning about them from media, he phoned to the monarch, a source has claimed.

A source, close to the Duke, has revealed that "Harry has tried to make contact with his father when he came to know about his and Kate's health conditions."

"The Duke wanted to travel to the UK, but one of his child is unwell. He will soon fly to the country to stand with his royal relatives in hours of need," according to the source.



On the other hand, Robert Hardman - who this week published a new royal book has claimed that the King is 'an optimist' and 'he is not confrontational'



"It seems that despite Harry revealing many private family secrets and even labelling his father King Charles as unaffectionate and unable to communicate with him during his childhood years – the monarch would be open to a reconciliation with his youngest son," clamed hardman while speaking to the hosts of A Right Royal Podcast.



In this special podcast episode, Robert also touches upon the drama that unfolded after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named their daughter Lilibet after Queen Elizabeth II, saying: "The Queen adored Harry, right to the end, and Harry adored her. She met Lilibet and loves her granddaughter, that was not an issue.”