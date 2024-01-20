How I Met Your Mother alum Josh Radnor ties knot with Jordana Jacobs

Josh Radnor exchanged vows with Jordana Jacobs during a snow storm in Hudson Valley.

The How I Met Your Mother alum took to Instagram on Friday, Jan. 19, to share photos from the private wedding ceremony held at the Cedar Lake Estate.

“I got married! Two weeks ago,” he gushed in the caption. “It was an incredible overwhelming snowy bliss-filled weekend.”

The actor continued: “So grateful to so many people I love for making the trip to @thesistersofcedarlakes to be with us. To @forgedinthenorth for the extraordinary pictures.

“But most of all to Jordana. I can’t believe my great good fortune that I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” Radnor added.

The carousel of photos was led by the duo locking lips at the altar, surrounded by bushes covered in snow. It also featured solo shots of Radnor and Jacobs, as well as couple photoshoot in different settings.

Josh Radnor and Jordana Jacobs relationship timeline:

Radnor, known for his role as Ted Mobsy in the sit-com series, met Jacobs at a sound meditation retreat in February 2022, he told The New York Times in a profile of his wedding on Friday.

The Hunters alum previously announced their engagement in November during a show in New York after the performance of song Brooklyn Girl.

He revealed that the song was inspired by his first meeting with Jordana, before adding: “In an unexpected twist, we’re getting married.”