Dolly Parton 'surprises' fans with exciting announcement on 78th birthday

Dolly Parton has a special surprise for her fans on the occasion of her 78th birthday.

The singer delighted her fans as she released four songs in the deluxe version of her album Rockstar today, January 19.

Taking to Instagram, the renowned country musician penned a heartfelt note, announcing to include her four never-released tracks in her new album.

She began her statement by saying, "Hey fans and friends, It’s my birthday so I’m going to give you a present!"

Dolly added, "I’m releasing four never released songs for my birthday, to go with the Rockstar album, and a few others that you may have heard before that were not on the album."

"I hope you enjoy them, and I hope you all have a happy birthday for me! LOL. Thanks for everything, Dolly," she concluded her note.

"Surprise! Stream ‘Rockstar Deluxe’ wherever you get your music," Dolly captioned her birthday post.

The singer released her "first Rock and Roll" album Rockstar back in May 2023.

In a press release, Dolly said, "I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure.

She continued, "I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I've enjoyed putting it together!"