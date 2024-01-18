Brad Pitt seen with Angelina Jolie's family at an event amid bitter row

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt attended an art exhibition in Beverly Hills and faced an 'awkward' exchange as he ran into his former in-laws as Angelina's father and brother also attended the event, according to a new report.

The run in with the Fight Club star's former in-laws comes as Pitt is currently embroiled in a messy battle with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, which has been ongoing since the actress filed for divorce in 2016.

Pitt attended an art exhibition that also saw his ex Angelina Jolie's brother James Haven and father Jon Voight.



Brad attended a small gallery exhibition in Beverly Hills alongside his girlfriend and friends, which was also attended by Angelina's relatives.

"Plenty of people noticed how awkward it was that Brad was in the same room as Ange's family, and it's not a big space. I'm told James was amicable and acknowledged Brad, but I didn't see them talking, they were mostly stood apart for the duration of the event speaking with friends," an insider told The Sun.