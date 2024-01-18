Prince William spends all night with kids amid Princess Kate's hospitalisation

Prince William took care of the kids while his wife Kate Middleton spent the night in the hospital

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have yet to visit their mother, who was hospitalized after undergoing an abdominal surgery.

Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to give an update on the royal's recovery, adding that the children were not able to visit their mother due to their busy school schedule.

"Good morning from a (very cold) Kensington Palace. I understand The Princess if "doing well" having spent her second night in hospital, following abdominal surgery."

"Prince William was looking after their children at home last night.

"Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were at school all day yesterday and are yet to visit their mother in hospital."

This comes after Kensington Palace released an official statement revealing that the Princess of Wales was taken to The London Clinic in Marylebone following a ‘planned’ procedure.

As per the statement Princess Kate wished for "normality for her children", as she healed from the operation.

"Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday [January 16] for planned abdominal surgery.

"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery."

However, Princess Kate's ailment remains unclear at the moment.