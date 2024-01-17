'Wounded' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feel cornered after major Hollywood snub

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be in great pain after being brutally snubbed by the Hollywood.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be wounded after a major snub at Emmy awards earlier this week. They have been left feeling the pain from not being nominated despite their controversial documentary's extreme popularity.



The California-based couple are reportedly feeling cornered as they were not even invited in the ceremony. They were also savagely mocked at this year's Golden Globes.

"Meghan and Harry may feel slightly wounded by not receiving an Emmy Nomination, despite their Harry & Meghan docuseries becoming a record for the biggest debut for a Netflix documentary, reaching more than 28 million households, but they were up against some tough competition for nominations," PR expert Lynn Carratt told The Mirror.



Explaining the former Suits star's conditions Carratt added this wasn’t the first time Meghan had missed out on an Emmy nomination, explaining: "Meghan herself is no stranger to missing out on Emmy nominations, she spent seven seasons in the TV show ‘Suits’ which never received any prestigious Emmy or Golden Globe award nominations."

"Deeply hurt" Harry and Meghan look to bounce back in 2024 after an eventful year which saw the release of two books which provided an insight into their life inside the Royal Family.

However, some royal commentators have warned the couple that they may become even more isolated from the royal family.