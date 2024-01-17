George Clooney candidly talks about his directing experience: 'It's fun'

George Clooney is disclosing the reason behind his preference for directing over acting.



The Oscar winner recently discussed his most recent directing endeavour, the movie The Boys in the Boat, with Sky News.

Clooney said in the interview that directing is different from playing in that, “It’s more fun, you have a lot more control. I get to boss them around and I don’t have to learn how to row,” he quipped.

The Gravity actor added, “It’s fun to come in in the morning and it’s fun to write a screenplay and then have somebody build a set that you wrote, it really is.”

Throughout his career, Clooney has directed a few films, including The Tender Bar, The Midnight Sky, Suburbicon, and The Ides of March, in addition to acting in other roles, such as ER, Michael Clayton, Ocean's Eleven, Ticket to Paradise, and Up in the Air.

“As you get older, you need to have other things to do,” he told the outlet. “You can’t just do one thing. I’m lucky because I’m 62 and I get to do the stuff I love, and a lot of people don’t get that.”

Clooney continued, “I’m well aware of it, and I celebrate it because, you know, if I’m not having fun, I think people would be really pissed off. If they look at my life, you go, ‘If you’re not enjoying that, then, you know, then who knows.’”

Currently showing in theatres is Clooney's The Boys in the Boat, which is based on the University of Washington rowing team's road to winning gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.