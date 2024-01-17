Lindsay Lohan’s dad fires back at ‘disgusting’ ‘Mean Girls’ joke

Lindsay Lohan makes a cameo as Cady in the new Mean Girls movie

Lindsay Lohan’s dad is fuming.

The actress’ father, Michael Lohan, is standing up for Lindsay after the new Mean Girls musical – in which Lindsay makes a cameo appearance as OG character Cady – seemingly took a cheap shot at her.

Michael told TMZ that he’s “pissed” at the “disgusting comment” seemingly directed at Lindsay in the movie which premiered January 8, 2023.

He further expressed that he is never going to watch the reboot, declaring that the new version will never hold a candle to his daughter’s original released in 2004 – especially looking at its discouraging opening numbers which were much lower than the original flick’s debut weekend two decades ago.

Michael also noted that he’d love to fire back at everyone involved in the writing and delivery of the joke, including Megan Thee Stallion and Tina Fey, but he’s going to take the high road.

The joke that he was referring to seemed to take a dig at Lindsay’s troubled days.

In the movie, Megan Thee Stallion, who plays herself, reacted to Lindsay’s character Cady’s infamous talent show look, saying, “We are going back red. Y2K fire crotch is back.”

The “fire crotch” line was seemingly a reference to a period in 2010 when Lindsay was serving time, where multiple tabloids reported that her fellow inmates used to mock Lindsay by calling her “fire crotch.”

Specifically, socialite Brandon Davis used the word to make derogatory comments about Lindsay’s body.

About the joke, Lindsay’s rep recently told People Magazine that the actress was “very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film.”

Though Linsday and Michael have had a troubled relationship at past, the former child actress has slowly been making amends with her family.