Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber cheer for Los Angeles Lakers together with gal pals

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber night out with gal pals

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber supported the same team while sitting courtside during girls night out with pals on Monday.



The models watched the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Friends Sarah Staudinger and Lauren Perez joined Jenner, 28, and Bieber, 27, in supporting the Lakers.

Jenner looked amazing in a black leather trench coat and pantsuit for the event. She accessorised her ensemble with brown heeled boots.

Bieber wore a black leather coat and trousers with a backwards grey baseball cap for a laid-back look.

Jenner and Bieber were seen chowing down on popcorn and Red Vines as the reality star drank from a bejewelled cup that advertised her 818 tequila line.

Lakers victory over Thunder, 112 vs 105.

Tristan Thompson, the ex-partner of supermodel Khloé Kardashian, is currently a member of the team, therefore Jenner has a personal link to the group.

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, North and Saint West, and other members of Jenner's family have all been seen supporting Tristan in recent months.

Recently, Jenner and Bieber have been spending a lot of time together. With a tropical holiday, the lifelong friends welcomed the new year together and shared photos from their beautiful setting.

Following her split from musician Bad Bunny, Jenner has been spending time with friends.