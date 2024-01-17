Alec Musser’s tragic cause of death officially revealed

Alec Musser left behind a fiancé who announced his death over the weekend

Alec Musser’s official cause of death has been revealed.

The All My Children star – who unexpectedly passed away in his California home over the weekend – died by suicide through a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Per a new press release by a San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office released Tuesday, the late actor’s fiancé, Paige Press, found him “sated and slumped forward on the bathroom floor” on the morning of January 13.

“She noted a firearm near him and an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest and called 911,” the report further revealed, adding that “Paramedics and law enforcements responded and confirmed the death.”

Musser was last seen alive the previous night. He was only 50 years old when he tragically passed away.

His fiancé – who said “yes” last year after just a few months of dating – was the first to break the news to TMZ – later confirmed by his uncle Robert.

Heartbroken, Press took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late fiancé.

“Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy,” she wrote, calling him “the best fiancé [she] could of ever asked for” and promising to never take off her engagement ring.



Musser’s Grown Ups co-star Adam Sandler led the celebrity tributes to the late actor, followed by Salma Hayek.

Musser rose to fame with his role as Del Henry in All My Children, appearing in a total of 43 episodes.

His other television roles included a guest appearance on Desperate Housewives, Rita Rocks, and Road to the Altar.

He also made a name for himself in the fitness industry, paving his way as a model and bodybuilder.