Dua Lipa explain healthy breakup ‘taught’ her a lot

Dua Lipa on learning from healthy breakups: More inside

Dua Lipa has recently explained what she learned from her breakup experience.



In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the Grammy winner revealed that ending a relationship “without enmity taught me a lot”.

“I think I’ve had breakups in my life where I felt like the only kind of breakup you could have was when things just ended really badly,” said the 28-year-old.

The Levitating singer stated, “Things ending in a nice way was such a new thing. It taught me a lot.”

Lipa mentioned that healthy split inspired her to pen one of her favourite songs from her forthcoming album.

She reportedly sang, “I must have loved you more than I ever knew… I’m not mad/I’m not hurt/You got everything you deserve.”

“When you have a feeling like that one, you feel really grown because you’re like, ‘Oh, whoa, I’m such an evolved human being that I can see my ex move on and feel good about it,’” shared Lipa for the new song.

Meanwhile, Lipa was reportedly linked to French filmmaker Romain Gavras.

It is believed that the two first sparked dating speculations in February 2023 when they were spotted leaving a party together.

However, in May 2023, they officially made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Cannes Film Festival.

Interestingly, the singer ended her eight-month relation with Gavras.