Royal family shares first statement amid Lilibet's name claims

Royal family has shared its first statement amid ongoing controversy about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet's name.

King Charles appeared shunning claims in the new book about Harry and the late Queen's alleged conversation about Lilibet's name as the royal family's social media accounts shared a post on Tuesday.

The royal family shared pictures from The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester's visit to Tewkesbury, captioning: "Last week, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester met residents, volunteers and representatives affected by the recent floods in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire."

"Considered some of the area's worst flooding in recent years, many residents had to be evacuated from their homes."

The Royal couple visited Alney Terrace in Gloucester and Abbey Terrace in Tewkesbury, alongside members of the council and local emergency services. Residents across the county are cleaning up after many were evacuated during last week's severe flooding.

The royal family's post comes amid claims that the late Queen Elizabeth II was incredibly angry about how Harry and Meghan had handled the situation around their daughter's name.

Robert Hardman, in new book 'Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story', citing a source, wrote the late Queen was angry over claims that she gave Meghan and Harry permission to use the name for their young daughter.

