Armie Hammer furious after ex-wife brings up his infamous past in docuseries

Armie Hammer not happy with his former wife gig: Deets inside

Armie Hammer is furious with his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers for bringing up his notorious past on a new TV show.



A source close to Armie spilled to the National Enquirer, “Armie is livid about Elizabeth dredging up his past on the new show.”

“Armie has admitted his mistakes and said he acted like a selfish (expletive),” remarked Armie’s confidante.

The source told the outlet, “Elizabeth told him she had forgiven him, and they share legal custody of the kids.”

“But now it feels to him like she's using his indiscretions to make a buck and further her career while his is in the gutter,” added Armie’s pal.

Interestingly, Elizabeth is hosting the new Hulu docuseries, Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise, which is filmed on the Caribbean island – the same island which the former couple used to call their second home.

In her promo for the upcoming series, Elizabeth said, “I went through a very public divorce that was riddled with scandal.”

Elizabeth earlier lashed out at her ex-husband as “the worst,” complaining he abandoned her and their two young children by moving back to Los Angeles while the family was in quarantine on Grand Cayman during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May, the Los Angeles County District Attorney announced that the actor would not face sexual assault charges after allegations from his accuser, Effie.

In 2021, Effie accused the actor for sexual and physical abuse throughout their on-and-off relationship, as well as alleged that he raped her in 2017.

For the unversed, Elizabeth reportedly filed for divorce from Armie in 2020 after 10 years of marriage.