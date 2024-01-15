Strong lady! Why does Helen Skelton BREAK DOWN?

Helen Skelton expressed her grief by comparing the time spent with Dave to 'spending time in the sunshine.

The resilient TV presenter, Helen Skelton, recently had a heartfelt moment during the BBC Morning Live show.

Contrary to speculation, her emotional breakdown wasn't linked to her divorce from ex-husband Richie Myler, instead, it was prompted by the passing of Dave Marsh, due to prostate cancer.

The father of presenter and actress Kym Marsh was honoured with a tribute on the show.

Dave had previously graced the Morning Live show alongside former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh, using the platform to raise awareness about prostate cancer after being diagnosed in 2021.

Kym's father, a participant in Men’s Health Week on the show, advocated for prompt prostate examinations while undergoing treatment for an advanced form of the condition that had spread to his bones.

On Monday morning, host Helen Skelton emotionally remembered Dave, expressing her grief by comparing the time spent with him to 'spending time in the sunshine.'"

'[He was] the warmest man, constantly making people laugh,' she told co-host Gethin Jones. 'I could recount story after story.

Sharing a post on the Morning Live X account, they wrote: 'Kym and her Dad, Dave Marsh, worked tirelessly to raise awareness of prostate cancer after Dave's diagnosis.

This comes after the media outlet revealed that Helen is legally divorced from Richie Myler.

After almost two years since the former Strictly star, 40, filed for divorce from the rugby ace, 33, the exes were informed of the end of their 10-year marriage at the end of December.

The BBC Morning Live presenter and Richie, who share three children, wed in 2013 and separated in April 2022. Helen announced on her Instagram profile that her husband had left the family home.

A source said: 'Helen and Richie are legally divorced.

'Their marriage was declared over at the end of December, so finally both parties can move on and start the New Year afresh.'