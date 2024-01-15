Chelsea Handler handles Jo Koy's Golden Globes Hosting with a roast

Chelsea Handler takes a jab at her ex Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler added her bit to roast her ex Jo Koy's 2024 Golden Globes already-flop hosting.



The comedian mocked her ex-boyfriend Jo Koy's much-maligned time hosting the 2024 Golden Globes in her opening monologue at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on January 14.

She started off by making fun of the fact that she liked her guys "old and hot," yelling out "smoke show" attendees Harrison Ford, Robert De Niro, and fellow candidate Martin Scorsese.

She also said that she would "toss him around like a little Italian meatball."

Ford is receiving the Career Achievement Award.

Chelsea then said, "Thank you for laughing at that, my writers wrote it."

The audience, which included numerous celebrities who attended the Golden Globes, erupted in applause at the punchline.

During his monologue, Koy seemed to be criticising his authors by stating, "Some I wrote, some other people wrote," after a few of his jokes went flat.

He added, "Yo, I got the gig 10 days ago. You want a perfect monologue? You, shut up. You're kidding me, right? Slow down. I wrote some of these and they're the ones you're laughing at."