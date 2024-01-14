Leonardo DiCaprio spotted on casual date with Vittoria Ceretti in Beverly Hills

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti enhiy date night Beverly Hills

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti enjoyed some time together.



On Friday night, Leonardo DiCaprio ate a romantic supper at the recently opened Cipriani in Beverly Hills with his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti.

The 49-year-old Oscar winner, who was overlooked when the 2024 SAG Awards finalists were revealed earlier this week, was spotted talking on his phone as he left the Italian eatery.

The actor from Killers of the Flower Moon wore a black shirt and black jeans for a casual look.

To keep warm in the chilly weather, he paired the monochromatic ensemble with a black jacket that was zipped at the front.

To complete the look, DiCaprio wore a black Los Angeles Dodgers cap atop his head and slipped into a pair of laces-fastened trainers.After the two had a leisurely lunch at the hotspot, Ceretti snuck out the back door as Leonardo went out the front.

Vittoria looked stunning, tucked into the waist of loose-fitting black trousers and sporting a silver, shimmering shirt with a scooped neckline.

She layered on a white jacket, the kind with the fuzzy collar trim unbuttoned at the front.

Her dark hair was combed back into an updo after being parted to the side to keep any strands from falling onto her face.

The celebrity accessorised her stylish evening ensemble with a statement silver pair of earrings and a delicate necklace.

Ceretti wore traditional date-night makeup, which included a light pink blush on her cheekbones and a coat of mascara on her lashes.

The supermodel finished off her appearance by giving her lips a deeper, matte shade.

After being sighted together on an ice cream date in Santa Barbara in August of last year, Leonardo and Vittoria were initially connected romantically.