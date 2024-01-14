'All My Children' actor Alec Musser dead at 50

All My Children star Alec Musser passed away in his home in Del Mar, California, on Friday evening at the age of 50.

Musser’s fiancée, Paige Press, told TMZ, of the news and the actor’s uncle Robert further confirmed the news to the outlet.

However, the cause of death has not been revealed.

Musser appeared as Del Henry in the long-running soap opera between 2005 and 2007. He was seen in a total of 43 episodes.

He also appeared on a 2011 episode of ABC's Desperate Housewives. Other TV shows and movies include Grown Ups, Rita Rocks and Road to the Altar.

Musser’ grieving fiancée also made the announcement of his passing on her Instagram Story while sharing some memories with the late actor.

The actor, who is best known for playing Del Henry in the soap drama. "I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken."

"Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy," she continued in another story slide.

She said in another photo, "You were the best fiancé I could of ever asked for."