Britney Spears celebrates 25-year anniversary of ‘Baby One More Time’

Britney Spears’ 1999 album ‘Baby One More Time’ was her debut album

Britney Spears is giving fans a blast from the past on Snapchat to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her debut album Baby One More Time.

The pop icon, now 42, has teamed up with the app to unleash a wave of augmented reality experiences and more, paying homage to the record that dropped on Jan. 12, 1999.

Snapchatters can dive into a series of Lens features inspired by the album's hits, like Crazy and Sometimes. One standout feature lets users virtually rock a letterman-style jacket with a pink and white design, complete with "Spears" lettering, echoing her iconic Baby One More Time music video.

For those feeling the groove, another Lens feature lets fans virtually dance like it's 1999, simulating the shoulder-shimmy moves Britney flaunted in the iconic video. Fans can also sprinkle their Snaps with favorite tracks and remixes from the album and enter a Spotlight Challenge to show off their best "foyer dance" for a chance to snag a slice of a $20,000 cash prize.

To enter the contest, head to Spotlight, tap on the trending symbol, select Challenge, and showcase your dance moves using the Snapchat Camera. For those who crave behind-the-scenes content, following Spears on Snapchat opens doors to exclusive footage from the making of the Baby One More Time music video, memorable performance clips, and more.

Britney's debut album, crafted with the legendary pop producers Max Martin and Rami Yacoub, catapulted her to pop superstardom and remains one of the best-selling albums of all time.

With the release's 25th anniversary, Snapchat users can revel in nostalgia and celebrate the iconic pop journey that began with those unforgettable schoolgirl vibes.