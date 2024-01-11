Kim Kardashian gives hard-to-catch vibes in new selfie

Kim Kardashian with her ultimate posing game, proves that she is a selfie queen.



On Wednesday, the mother-of-four sent the internet into a frenzy with her chic car selfie donning a perfectly matching winter look.

“Too Glam To Give A Damn,” she captioned the pouty face Instagram picture.

Kim Kardashian was seen wearing a cream and pewter oversized snakeskin jacket top in an uploaded photo while holding up a fuzzy, off-white, and silver handbag.

She styled her hair in a sleek, low ponytail, with some of it visible on her shoulder, and completed her look with classic, nude cat-eye makeup and a nude, matte lip.

In preparation for her family's annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, the reality star shared more selfies before the new year. The mogul hosted a ski-lodge-themed gathering, wearing a light-blue floor-length dress with fur and silk details to keep the festive winter feels alive.

Earlier, the American Horror Story: Delicate actress also posted a picture of working hard on her body with sister Khloe Kardashian.

"Workouts w @khloehardashian really do it for me," Kim wrote across the screen of an Instagram Story last week.

In the shared clip, the Kardashians star wore a coordinated two-piece workout set while doing deadlifts as Khloé, 39, cheered her on from behind the camera.

“Oh my god. What are you training for?” Khloé asked. Kim quickly replied, “Life,” to which the Good American co-founder said, “The Olympics.”