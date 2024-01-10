Jennifer Lopez releases official video of new track 'Can't Get Enough'

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez delighted her fans as the singer released the official music video of her first single Can’t Get Enough from her upcoming ninth studio album, This Is Me...Now.

The songstress, 54, talked about her new song and much-anticipated forthcoming album on a YouTube live stream.

The Marry Me actress said, "So when we first heard this song, everyone just knew that this was the one to launch This Is Me…Now. It has an energy, it has a happiness to it, and you feel it all."

Lopez also revealed that she asked for advice from her husband, Ben Affleck, during the production of Can't Get Enough.

She said, "Not that he’s ever really made videos or anything like that, but I just trust his opinion and his ideas.

Speaking of her close bond with Affleck, the musician added, "Nobody kind of knows my story or me more than he does. I really feel like he gets me and he understands me, obviously."



During a heartfelt conversation with her fans on YouTube, Lopez said that through her album, "I wanted to tell everybody that true love actually exists."

The singer's album, This Is Me...Now, is set for release on February 16, 2024.

Moreover, This Is Me...Now: The Film, which showcases Lopez's love life with Affleck, will be slated to release on the same day on Prime Video.

Watch Can't Get Enough here:



