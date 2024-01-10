Jacob Elordi, Phoebe Dynevor earn first BAFTA rising star nomination

Jacob Elordi, Phoebe Dynevor among BAFTA rising star nominees

Jacob Elordi and Phoebe Dynevor have reportedly earned first major awards nomination for EE Rising Star prize at the 2024 British Academy Film Awards.



Elordi, who received critical acclaim for his performance in Saltburn and Priscilla, said in a statement via Daily Mail, “I am deeply honoured to be recognised by BAFTA and EE with a Rising Star nomination.”

Other Bridgerton star Dynevor also shared her thoughts about her nomination.

The actress, who featured in Fair Play, stated, “Being recognised by the EE BAFTA Film Awards for the EE Rising Star Award is a testament to the hard work of the entire team on Fair Play who brought this film to life.”

“I am truly grateful for this recognition and excited to continue challenging myself with new roles and projects. Thank you to BAFTA and EE for listing me alongside this year's wonderful nominees,” added Dynevor.

Besides Elordi and Dynevor, other fellow nominees included Ayo Edebiri, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Sophie Wilde.

Comedian Edebiri commented, “It's wonderful and humbling to receive this nomination. It's the greatest privilege to tell stories and make people laugh. I know I'm in esteemed company and this means the world.”

McKenna-Bruce, who appeared in How to Have Sex, mentioned, “I have always been inspired by the work of those actors recognised in the BAFTA EE Rising Star category.”

Meanwhile Wilde, who starred in Talk To Me, added, “I am so very excited and grateful to BAFTA and EE for including me in this category and amongst this year's brilliant nominees.”