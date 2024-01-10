Greta Gerwig addresses Jo Koy’s demeaning Barbie joke at 2024 Golden Globes

File Footage

Greta Gerwig has recently addressed Jo Koy’s Barbie joke made at this year’s Golden Globes.



Speaking on the Radio 4’s Today programme on Wednesday, Gerwig shared her view on Koy’s gag for calling Barbie as “a movie adaptation of a plastic doll with big breasts”.

Koy mentioned, “She’s the first doll that was mass-produced with breasts so he was right on.”

Some netizens took to social media and slammed Koy’s Barbie comments as “sexist and disgusting”.

Gerwig, on the other hand, responded, “Well, you know, he’s not wrong.”

Margot Robbie’s Barbie was one of the most nominated projects at the Golden Globes, but won only two of a possible nine awards: Best Original Song (What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish) and the inaugural Golden Globe for cinematic and box office achievement.

Gerwig shared that it was “very wonderful and emotional to take the stage with the group that made it” after the movie won the latter award.

Elsewhere in the interview, Gerwig revealed that the movie was “unlikely” because it is about “a plastic doll who has no character, no story” and is “there to be projected upon”.

“Barbie has been around since 1959,” she continued.

Gerwig added, “And she’s been a villain and she’s been a hero, but it felt like, in a way, even though it’s so seemingly superficial, that it was such a rich place to start.”